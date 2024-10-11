Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 64.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,133,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,239,767.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $275,014.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,137.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,412,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,767.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

