Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

GBTC opened at $47.47 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.