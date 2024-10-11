Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $210,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Teck Resources by 846.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,034,000 after buying an additional 3,919,984 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,976,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 115.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,584,000 after buying an additional 3,047,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,980,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

