Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

