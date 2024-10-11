Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $199,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in eBay by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,127 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 64,008 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 209,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

