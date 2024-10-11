Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.5 %

KJAN opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $430.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.