Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 595 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.