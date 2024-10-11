DA Davidson Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $340.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

Shares of MDB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.21. 373,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,581. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,260 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

