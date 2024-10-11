Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 57.3% in September

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the September 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 368,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.
