Daniel Shook Purchases 7 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,805 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £126.35 ($165.36).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,779 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £124.53 ($162.98).

IMI Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,786 ($23.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,841.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,429 ($18.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,911 ($25.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,806.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,811.25.

IMI Cuts Dividend

IMI Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,989.69%.

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

