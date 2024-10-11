Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

DAR traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 118,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $51.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,809 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after buying an additional 470,170 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,406,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 942.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 392,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 354,532 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

