Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,215 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

RILY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 728,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

