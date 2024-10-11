Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000.

Stock Up 1.9 %

IWC stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $904.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

