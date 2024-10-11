Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $575.29. 321,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,418. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $576.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.87. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.