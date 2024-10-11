Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 11,732 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IJH stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,210,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

