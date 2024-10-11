Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.4% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,134. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

