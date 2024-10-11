Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Day One Biopharmaceuticals traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.40. 327,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 916,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,272. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after buying an additional 1,157,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

