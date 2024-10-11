Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $78.98 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

