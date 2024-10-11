Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTES. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 412.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.