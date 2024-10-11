Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.69.

Owens Corning Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $176.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

