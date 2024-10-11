Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

