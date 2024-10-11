Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $548,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

