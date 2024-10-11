Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

BND stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

