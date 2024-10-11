Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 179 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,315,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

NOW stock opened at $944.87 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $949.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $855.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $783.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.81.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

