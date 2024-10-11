Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 232,494 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,490,000 after buying an additional 194,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE VLO opened at $142.64 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.