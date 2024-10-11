Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $615,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

