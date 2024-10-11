Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after buying an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after buying an additional 279,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,391,000 after buying an additional 150,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.10. 155,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,802. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.