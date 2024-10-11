Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Short Interest Update

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 392.3% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

USOY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,997. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.03.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

