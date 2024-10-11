Degen Price Up 23.5% This Week (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Degen has a market capitalization of $117.45 million and $22.34 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Degen has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Degen token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01007239 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $24,077,205.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

