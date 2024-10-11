DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 77.6% in September

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the September 15th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 437.0 days.

DeNA Price Performance

DNACF remained flat at $12.13 during midday trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. DeNA has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.99 million for the quarter. DeNA had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

