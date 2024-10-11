DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of XRAY opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

