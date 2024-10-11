Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $17.34 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $17.34 million and $6,083.52 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,704.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.38 or 0.00521940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00104693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00243187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00073018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

