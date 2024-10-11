Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.