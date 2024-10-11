Devyani Vaishampayan Acquires 85,000 Shares of Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) insider Devyani Vaishampayan acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,674.52).
Norman Broadbent Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of NBB traded up GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5.96 ($0.08). 1,667,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,503. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.05. Norman Broadbent plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.95 ($0.14).
About Norman Broadbent
