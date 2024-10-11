Devyani Vaishampayan Acquires 85,000 Shares of Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) insider Devyani Vaishampayan acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,674.52).

Norman Broadbent Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NBB traded up GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5.96 ($0.08). 1,667,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,503. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.05. Norman Broadbent plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.95 ($0.14).

Get Norman Broadbent alerts:

About Norman Broadbent

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers board and leadership search, senior interim management, research and insight, leadership consulting, and talent acquisition and advisory services. The company serves consumer, financial services, industrials, TMT, life sciences, and private equity sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Norman Broadbent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norman Broadbent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.