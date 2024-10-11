dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and $17,630.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00104492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012553 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99765595 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $59,132.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

