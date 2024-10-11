Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.76. 133,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,773. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

