Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the September 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Digital Brands Group Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Digital Brands Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $663,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.04. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $12.80.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 102.54% and a negative return on equity of 327.13%. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group
Digital Brands Group Company Profile
Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Brands Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.