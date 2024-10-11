Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the September 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Digital Brands Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $663,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.04. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative net margin of 102.54% and a negative return on equity of 327.13%. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DBGI Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.47% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

