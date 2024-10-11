Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,101,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 605,284 shares.The stock last traded at $42.64 and had previously closed at $42.64.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 162,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,451,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,108,000 after purchasing an additional 211,655 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

