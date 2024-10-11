Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIC opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

