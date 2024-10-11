Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Lifted by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 628,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,073 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 5.3% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 196,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

DFAI opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

