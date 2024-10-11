Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 884,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,372,245 shares.The stock last traded at $105.70 and had previously closed at $96.14.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,006,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

