Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $98.01. 589,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,375,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

