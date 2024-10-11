Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,204 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 193,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 559,754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $211,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.36 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

