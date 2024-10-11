Diversified Trust Co Acquires 325 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AMERISAFE by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMSF stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $930.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

