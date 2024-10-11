Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

