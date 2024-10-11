Diversified Trust Co Buys New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $457,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $213,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,956.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,897,118 shares of company stock worth $247,319,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

