Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.