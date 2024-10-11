Diversified Trust Co Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 60,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 568,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 74,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDT opened at $88.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

