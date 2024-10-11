Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 712.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $62.99.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

