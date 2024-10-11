Diversified Trust Co Purchases 997 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in WEX by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $210.47 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,445 shares of company stock worth $997,707. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

